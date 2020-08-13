Meet Covington Surgery Center's new director: 3 things to know

Stacy Warner, BSN, RN, is the new director of Covington (La.) Surgery Center.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Warner has worked at the ASC, which is part of Covington-based St. Tammany Health System, for 22 years. She most recently served as charge nurse.

2. Ms. Warner is certified in ambulatory perianesthesia nursing, and she has maintained certification as a perioperative registered nurse for a decade.

3. St. Tammany announced Ms. Warner's new role Aug. 3.

