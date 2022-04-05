Compass Surgical Partners names COO 

Compass Surgical Partners has named Robert Carrera as chief operating officer, the Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC management company said April 4.

Mr. Carrera previously served as the president and CEO of Lakewood, Colo.-based ASC management company Pinnacle III, where he oversaw the development and management of more than 40 ASCs. He has more than 20 years of experience in the ASC field, according to Compass.

Compass Surgical has developed more than 300 ASCs in the last few decades. Last year, Compass sold eight ASCs to United Surgical Partners International for $78 million.