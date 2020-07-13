ASC manager, developer taps VP of business development

Dave Ewing was named vice president of business development at Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, according to a July 1 announcement.

Three things to know:

1. Mr. Ewing will lead CSP's western territory with 20 years of experience at organizations including Pfizer, McKesson and TeamHealth.

2. Mr. Ewing most recently worked at Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia, developing anesthesia service contracts with hospitals and surgery centers. He also developed acquisition partnerships throughout the country.

3. He said he chose to join CSP, which is an ASC management and development company, because of its "reputation, expertise and entrepreneurial culture."

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.