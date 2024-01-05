ASC leadership pay by the numbers

Here are seven key statistics on ASC leadership compensation to know, according to an OR Manager survey of 117 leaders.

1. Twelve percent of ASC leaders reported $200,000 or more in total compensation, up from 3% in 2022.

2. Sixty-eight percent reported total compensation of $120,000 or more, compared to 50% last year.

3. Twenty percent of ASC leaders made between $90,000 to $99,999 – this number dropped to 4% in 2023.

4. The average wage for ASC leaders in 2023 was up 5.1% compared to 4.24% in 2022.

5. Roughly 74% of the respondents said they received a raise in the last year.

6. Seventy-seven percent of respondents reported earning an average annual salary of $100,000 or more, up from 58% in 2022 and 51% in 2021.

7. Here's a breakdown of ASC leadership strategy by region:

South

$60,000-$69,999: 0%

$70,000-$79,999: 6%

$80,000-$89,999: 3%

$90,000-$99,999: 16%

$100,000-$119,999: 52%

$120,000-$149,999: 23%

$150,000+: 0%

Midwest

$60,000-$69,999: 3%

$70,000-$79,999: 5%

$80,000-$89,999: 13%

$90,000-$99,999: 10%

$100,000-$119,999: 21%

$120,000-$149,999: 31%

$150,000+: 18%

Northeast

$60,000-$69,999: 0%

$70,000-$79,999: 0%

$80,000-$89,999: 0%

$90,000-$99,999: 0%

$100,000-$119,999: 44%

$120,000-$149,999: 38%

$150,000+: 19%

West

$60,000-$69,999: 4%

$70,000-$79,999: 0%

$80,000-$89,999: 4%

$90,000-$99,999: 9%

$100,000-$119,999: 22%

$120,000-$149,999: 26%

$150,000+: 35%