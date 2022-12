Dianne Appleby, RN, administrator and executive director of Menomonee (Wis.) Falls Ambulatory Surgery Center, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Appleby has served as the administrator and executive director of the Wisconsin ASC since 1998. Her ASC, which focuses on gastroenterology procedures, is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. She also serves as a member of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association board of directors.