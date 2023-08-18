8 CEO shake-ups in 1 week: what ASCs need to know

Here are eight leaders who have taken on or stepped down from CEO roles reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:

1. Cindy Hecker, BSN, CEO of the Seattle-based University of Washington Medical Center, will retire in June. She has served as CEO since 2018.

2. Sheryl Rickard will retire as CEO of Sandpoint, Idaho-based Bonner General Health at year's end, leaving the top job to the hospital's CFO. She has led the facility since 2004.

3. Anthony Guaccio, president and CEO of Swedish Hospital in Evanston, Ill., will retire at the year's end. He has served as CEO since 2016.

4. Terry Treadwell plans to vacate his role as CEO of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss. Mr. Treadwell joined the hospital in July 2022. Laurie Neely, MSN, the hospital's chief nursing officer, will take over as interim CEO.

5. Mark Sullivan will step down as president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. Joyce Markiewicz, RN, Catholic Health's executive vice president and chief business development officer, was selected to succeed Mr. Sullivan.

6. Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, named Nathan Rumsey acting CEO, more than two weeks after its CEO and CFO left their roles.

7. Travis Messina was named CEO and appointed to the board of Franklin, Tenn.-based Regent Surgical Health.

8. Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover plans to step down from his role at the Lansing, Mich.-based organization, a position he has held since 2019.