5 highest-paid CEOs of ASC, medical practice chains

AFL-CIO ranked the highest-paid CEOs from S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 companies to develop a report on the highest-paid top executives for healthcare organizations in 2023.

Here are five of the highest-paid CEOs of ASCs and medical practice chains:

1. Samuel Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $14.6 million

2. Saum Sutaria, MD. CEO of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $11 million

3. Mark Tarr. CEO of Encompass Health Corporation (Birmingham, Ala.): $7.7 million

4. Christopher Hunter. CEO of Acadia Healthcare Company (Franklin, Tenn.): $6.4 million

5. Tim Hingtgen. CEO of Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $6.3 million