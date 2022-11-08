5 female ASC execs to know 

Here are five female ASC executives to know:

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of SCA Health. Ms. Zulla was named CEO of SCA Health, which recently rebranded from Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2019. Before becoming CEO, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum, SCA Health's parent company. Ms. Zulla previously served as senior vice president of revenue cycle services operations at MedAssets.

Margie Arion. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Tenet Healthcare and United Surgical Partners International. Ms. Arion serves as the senior vice president for Tenet Healthcare's talent management program and chief human resources officer of USPI, Tenet's Hospital Operations and Tenet Physician Resources. She has more than 30 years of human resource experience. Before joining Tenet, which owns USPI, in 2018, she served as chief human resources officer at Acosta and worked for 15 years at PepsiCo.

Collee Everett. Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of USPI. Ms. Everett has 20 years of healthcare experience, previously serving as a regional compliance officer for more than 20 Tenet hospitals in California and Arizona between 2019 and 2021. Before joining Tenet, she served in compliance roles for Logan Health Montana in Kalispell, Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Jennifer Baldock. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative and Development Officer of Surgery Partners. Ms. Baldock was named chief administrative and development officer in February 2019 and before that served as executive vice president and general counsel of Surgery Partners since its acquisition of Symbion in 2014.

Marissa Britteham. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Surgery Partners. Ms. Britteham was appointed chief strategy officer in January 2022. Prior to that, she led growth at Cityblock Health and Medicaid partnerships at Evolent Health and was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company.