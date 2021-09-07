Here are 10 administrators to know:

1. Dominic Vendetta is the new administrator of New Jersey Surgery Center in Hamilton Township. He told Becker's ASC Review that he was recruited by the leadership team to develop its outpatient robotic total joint replacement program.

2. Michael Dodd is the administrator of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based First Choice Surgery Center, where he has served for four years. He joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast" to talk about his unconventional path to become an administrator and his hiring strategies.

3. Karen Bewer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Pain Physicians of Wisconsin's Milwaukee and Waukesha locations. She spoke to Becker's about how consumers are beginning to inquire more about the quality of care they're receiving, which she said is a benefit to ASCs.

4. Chuck Strasser is the executive director of Allied Physicians Surgery Center, where he served for more than 20 years. His center recently received a best practice award for supply chain management.

5. Lianne McDowell is the CEO and administrator of South Portland Surgical Center in Tualatin, Ore. She discussed how to recruit staff despite competitive wages in her area at Becker's Orthopedic, Spine + ASC Virtual Event on Aug. 12.

6. Anna Weaver, MSN, RN, is the administrator of Brunswick Surgery Center in Leland, N.C. Here, she discusses her strategy to approach unexpected costs at Becker's Orthopedic, Spine + ASC Virtual Event on Aug. 12.

7. Heather Self, RN, is the administrative director of Embassy Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif. Her center is expanding its orthopedic service line by adding additional orthopedic surgeons.

8. Michael Powers is the administrator of Children's West Surgery Center in Knoxville, Tenn., where he has served for more than eight years. He recently spoke with Becker's about how his team is focusing on growth in the next six months.

9. Trey Sampson III is the administrator of Newport Beach (Calif.) Surgery Center. His center is home to more than 100 physicians and is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.

10. Jean Dunaway, RN, CASC, is the administrator of the Effingham (Ill.) Surgery Center. She also serves as the president of the Illinois Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.