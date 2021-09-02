Physician-owned ASC awarded for supply chain management 

South Bend-Ind.-based Allied Physicians Surgery Center has received a best practice award for supply chain management, the company said Sept. 2.

The physician-owned ASC was awarded by healthcare inventory management software Envi, which improves supply chain automation, visibility and documentation.

Specifically, Allied Physicians went from manual processes to build an "automated, efficient and cost-saving supply chain model."

"Our materials team didn’t have time to keep up with ongoing contract management, checking to see what was expiring, what had fallen off, gaps we needed to close to achieve tier pricing," said Tracey Opaczewski, CASC, director of quality management and regulatory compliance at Allied Physicians. "With such broad service lines, there are a lot of supplies needed to meet the needs of our clinical teams and patients."

Allied Physicians offers general and vascular surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, pain medicine, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology.