What gastroenterologists should know about coronavirus

Written by Eric Oliver | March 06, 2020 | Print  |

The digestive tract plays a key role in COVID-19, with the virus being found in patient stool samples, according to a study published in Gastroenterology. 

A portion of COVID-19 patients have experienced diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and/or abdominal discomfort before respiratory symptoms emerge. Researchers suggested that clinicians monitor patients with gastrointestinal distress, because this early-stage monitoring could allow for earlier detection, diagnosis, isolation and intervention. 

Another study showed the virus had been found in the stool of patients with COVID-19, and that the virus had even been found in the stool after it cleared the respiratory tract. Researchers urged clinicians to be mindful of potential fecal-oral transmission. 

