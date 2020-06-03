US Digestive Health makes 1st post-formation acquisition & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance opened the Gastrointestinal Care Neighborhood, a gastroenterology-focused oncology care clinic on SCCA's South Lake Union campus.

The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy issued a joint statement condemning racism in the U.S., following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Four physician practices partnered with health insurer CDPHP to build a multispecialty medical center in Clifton Park, N.Y.

The European Commission reversed its decision and will allow Takeda to retain the rights to an inflammatory bowel disease candidate it was supposed to divest as part of its 2018 acquisition of Shire.

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health expanded its presence in Pennsylvania by partnering with Carlisle (Pa.) Digestive Disease Associates.

