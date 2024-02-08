The importance of Medicare for screening colonoscopies

While gastroenterologists continue to face physician fee cuts from Medicare, many are holding the line and refusing to drop patients with Medicare, citing an obligation to treat all patients equally.

Benjamin Levy III, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Chicago Medicine, told Becker's that it is important to continue providing screening colonoscopies for Medicare patients, especially as colon cancer rates continue to rise.

Colon cancer is among the most common types of cancer diagnosed in both men and women, and cancer rates for those under 50 have risen 13% since 2000.

Dr. Benjamin Levy: UChicago Medicine accepts traditional Medicare and is contracted as an in-network provider with select Medicare Advantage plans. I can't speak on behalf of the health system, but as a gastroenterologist, I am especially thankful that Medicare covers screening colonoscopies so that we can prevent colorectal cancer by removing polyps. In addition, Medicare also covers diagnostic colonoscopies performed after noninvasive stool-based screening tests such as fecal immunochemical or Cologuard testing.