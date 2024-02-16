The GI group dominating the industry

Southlake, Texas-based management services company GI Alliance is the largest gastroenterology group by the number of physicians.

GI Alliance was formed in November 2018 as a partnership between Waud Capital Partners and Texas Digestive Disease Consultants. Since its inception, practices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington have joined the group.

The organization includes 42 brands and is led by founder and CEO James Weber, MD. Other physicians at the helm of GI Alliance include Chief Strategic Officer Paul Berggreen, MD, Growth and Development Officer Jeffry Nestler, MD, and Chief Medical Officer Casey Chapman, MD.

GI Alliance expanded into its 16th state at the beginning of 2024 by partnering with three practices in Rhode Island — Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates.

GI Alliance has already made several other developments and partnerships this year, including breaking ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners. This move is one of several facilities MedCore has developed with GI Alliance across several states.

The organization also partnered with Ambience Healthcare in January to develop a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools for use in gastroenterology.