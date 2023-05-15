The gastroenterology industry by the numbers

Here are five figures that offer insight into the gastroenterology industry.

This information uses data from Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" and Physicians Thrive's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report."

$501,000: The average annual compensation for gastroenterologists.

$74,000: The average incentive bonus for gastroenterologists.

95 percent: The percentage of gastroenterologists that would choose gastroenterology as their specialty again.

27 percent: The percentage of the gastroenterology workforce that is female.

11 percent: The percentage increase in gastroenterologist income from the year prior.