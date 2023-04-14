Gastroenterologist pay up 11% in 2023: 8 stats to know

Gastroenterologist income is up 11 percent in the last year, reaching $501,000 annually, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Gastroenterologists saw the second largest jump in pay, behind oncologists.

Here are six additional things to know about gastroenterologists in 2023:

1. The average physician specialist pay was $382,000, $119,000 lower than GI pay.

2. Over half of gastroenterologists (56 percent) feel fairly compensated.

3. About 27 percent of practicing gastroenterologists are female.

4. Gastroenterologists work an average of 52.3 hours a week.

5. The majority of gastroenterologists (92 percent) would choose the same specialty if they had to do it over again.

6. Gastroenterologists spend about 13 hours a week on paperwork and administration.