Top hospitals, health systems for gastroenterology: Castle Connolly

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health are the top hospital and health system, respectively, for gastroenterology, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.

Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.

Here are the top five hospitals and health systems for gastroenterology:

Note: This list contains ties.

Hospitals

1. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

2 (tie). NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

2 (tie). Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

3 (tie). Cleveland Clinic main campus

3 (tie). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Health systems

1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

2. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)

4. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

5. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)