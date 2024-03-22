Top hospitals, health systems for gastroenterology: Castle Connolly

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health are the top hospital and health system, respectively, for gastroenterology, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.
Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.
Here are the top five hospitals and health systems for gastroenterology:
Note: This list contains ties.
Hospitals
1. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital
2 (tie). NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)
2 (tie). Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
3 (tie). Cleveland Clinic main campus
3 (tie). Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
Health systems
1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)
2. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
3. NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare System (New York City)
4. NYU Langone Health (New York City)
5. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.)