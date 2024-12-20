The 6 best endoscopy centers of 2024: Leapfrog

The Leapfrog Group has named the top 31 ASCs for 2024, including six endoscopy centers.

The group has recognized facilities for safety and recovery standards, fair billing practices, volume and other achievements.

Read more about the methodology here.

The top six endoscopy centers of 2024:

Florida

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Flagler (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway North (Miami)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway South (Miami)

North Carolina

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)