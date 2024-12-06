Cyberattack at 2 Connecticut GI practices affects 10,500+ patients

Connecticut GI and Gastroenterology Associates of Fairfield has faced a data breach affecting 10,568 patients, according to a Dec. 5 report from The HIPAA Journal.

On June 19, the clinics learned that an unauthorized party had entered their systems between June 5-7 and copied certain patient data.

A review of stolen data determined that patient names and financial account information had been compromised.

The clinic told affected individuals on or around Nov. 26, and made complimentary credit monitoring services available.