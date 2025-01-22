5 physicians on the cutting edge of GI

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology:

If you would like to nominate a physician, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Eugenio Hernandez, MD. Chief Medical Officer for Gastro Health (Miami)

Dr. Hernandez was named chief medical officer for GI management services group Gastro Health in January. Dr. Hernandez, a founding member of Gastro Health, will oversee clinical operations across all markets and other physician leaders, focusing on enhancing clinical quality, patient safety and operational efficiency.

Robert Hirten, MD. Associate Professor of Medicine and AI and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City).

Gastroenterologist Dr. Hirten, who also serves as the clinical director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, recently led a study that found that commonly used wearable devices such as Apple watches, Fitbits and Oura rings may be able to identify, differentiate and predict flare-ups, or the worsening of symptoms and inflammation, in inflammatory bowel disease.

Linda Lee, MD. Medical Director of Endoscopy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital (Boston).

Dr. Lee, an expert in advanced endoscopic procedures including ERCP and EUS as well as the pancreas and artificial intelligence, has published more than 100 original articles, reviews and chapters. She also co-chaired an National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases workshop on endoscopic ultrasound in pancreatic diseases and has served on and led numerous committees in American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and American College of Gastroenterology. She recently joined Becker's to discuss what will make or break gastroenterology in 2025.

Michael Paolucci, MD. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health.

Dr. Paolucci has over 27 years of GI experience, specializing in diagnosing and treating GI issues, colon cancer screenings, colonoscopies, upper endoscopies and interventional/advanced endoscopies. He recently joined Montrose Regional as the city's first gastroenterologist.

Colleen Schmitt, MD. President of Galen Medical Group's GI Specialty Arm (Chatanooga, Tenn.).

Gastroenterologist Dr. Schmitt was recently named president of the GI Quality Improvement Consortium, an endoscopic registry and GI benchmarking tool that is jointly managed by the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Dr. Schmitt has served on the GIQuIC board of directors since 2015 and is past president of the ASGE and a trustee and vice-chair for the ASGE foundation. She also previously served on the ACG’s practice parameters, national affairs and publications committees.