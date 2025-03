Summerville (S.C.) Medical Center has debuted its newest robotic surgical system on a colon cancer patient, according to a March 4 report from The Summerville Journal Scene.

The procedure was performed by colorectal surgeon Susan Knoche, MD. In the last 10 years, Summerville has substantially grown its surgical robotics program as part of a $250 million growth project.

The system now has five minimally invasive robotic surgical systems for general surgery and one spine robotic surgical system.