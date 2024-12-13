Colonoscopies in 2024: 11 things to know

Here are 11 studies, developments and legislative moves that changed the colonoscopy landscape in 2024:

1. AI-assisted colonoscopies are associated with high detection and removal rates of non-neoplastic lesions, according to a new study presented at the American College of Gastroenterology's 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting.

2. While patients have new screening options for colorectal cancer, including stool- and blood-based tests, studies have warned that blood tests are not as effective at detecting and preventing colon cancer. Two-and-a-half times more colon cancer deaths can be expected to occur in people taking the blood test every three years, as recommended, compared to those who undergo colonoscopy once a decade, according to an Oct. 29 report from U.S. News & World Report.

3. Colorectal screening among 45- to 49-year -olds has increased threefold since 2021, according to an Oct. 3 study published in JAMA Network Open. On average, the researchers found colorectal screening rates among people ages 45 to 49 increased from around 0.5% before the 2021 guidelines to 1.5% a year-and-a-half after the change. Though 1% seems small, researchers in the study noted that it could encompass hundreds of thousands of people.

4. The cost of initial cancer screenings in the U.S. hit $43.2 billion in 2021, but according to an analysis by the Lown Institute, that number could be an underestimate. The institute found that nearly half of older adults were overscreened for colorectal, cervical or breast cancer. An evaluation found that across six studies that included 250,00 colonoscopies, the rate of overuse ranged from 17% to 25.7%.

5. On Aug. 9, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2385, which requires insurance coverage for all colonoscopies in patients that show signs or symptoms of colon cancer or have an existing colon condition. This would effectively grant free access to all colonoscopies deemed medically necessary in the state.

6. Two new studies suggest that free colonoscopies — covered under CMS provisions set in 2023 — could save lives and money for Medicare and private payers. The studies found that Medicare and private payers will save as much as $4,700 and $6,400 per patient, respectively, who receive a free follow-up colonoscopy following positive screening results. That's accounting for the fact that each follow-up colonoscopy costs Medicare over $1,100 and private payers over $2,000.

7. A study found that many patients have been paying out of pocket for colonoscopy bowel prep despite a federal law stating it should be covered by insurance.

8. An American Journal of Gastroenterology study found that patients with adequate bowel preparation before colonoscopy see an increase in both accuracy and safety for the procedure, but a new study found that patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists may have a significantly lower quality of bowel preparation.

9. Artificial intelligence may be able to reach underserved populations by re-engaging individuals who previously missed or avoided an appointment. After researchers used an AI tool to reengage 2,400 patients who missed colonoscopies, 58% engaged with the AI accepted a transfer to a staff member to reschedule their appointments and 25% of patients completed their colonoscopy screening.

10. Another study suggested the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies could be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative.

11. In January, Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood proposed a bill stating that patients with insurance would not be subject to additional costs for medical services associated with a colonoscopy, such as a polyp removal. By February, the bill had passed three rounds of voting. The bill was approved by the state's governor in April.