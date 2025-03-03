79% of Americans unaware of colonoscopy recommendations

Around 79% of Americans do not know the recommended age to get a colonoscopy, according to a new survey conducted by Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health.

In addition, only 9% of patients know how to identify the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer, according to a March 3 press release. The 15-question survey was conducted to identify gaps in knowledge about colonoscopy detection.

It determined that 38% of people over 45 have not had a colonoscopy, despite 45 being the new recommended screening age. Around 26% of adults over 45 said they did not plan on getting one.

Of patients who underwent a screening colonoscopy, 93% said it was better than or as they expected. However, 20% of Americans said they were still putting off colonoscopies due to pre-procedure preparation.

Younger patients are even more uniformed about colonoscopies than those over 45. Around 36% of patients under 45 believed they need their first colonoscopy at age 35 or younger, while 24% believed they needed to get a colonoscopy every year.

Only 33% were aware of colonoscopy alternatives, and 28% said they were very concerned about colorectal cancer.