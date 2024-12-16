Gastro Concepts earns FDA clearance for colonoscopy device

Gastro Concepts has secured FDA clearance for Air Assist, a device designed to prevent air and carbon dioxide from escaping during colonoscopy.

The device maintains colonic distension for enhanced visibility and more efficient procedures, according to a Dec. 16 new release.

The device was developed by a practicing gastroenterologist to address a common issue encountered during colonoscopies.

The device is made from self-lubricating medical-grade silicone and forms a reversible seal between the colonoscope and the anus or stoma, allowing for on-demand colonic distension that can be controlled by a colonoscopist or technician.