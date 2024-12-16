GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Gastro Concepts earns FDA clearance for colonoscopy device

Claire Wallace -  

Gastro Concepts has secured FDA clearance for Air Assist, a device designed to prevent air and carbon dioxide from escaping during colonoscopy.

The device maintains colonic distension for enhanced visibility and more efficient procedures, according to a Dec. 16 new release. 

The device was developed by a practicing gastroenterologist to address a common issue encountered during colonoscopies. 

The device is made from self-lubricating medical-grade silicone and forms a reversible seal between the colonoscope and the anus or stoma, allowing for on-demand colonic distension that can be controlled by a colonoscopist or technician. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars