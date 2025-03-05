GI specialist tapped to lead NYU Langone program

Michael Dolinger, MD, has been named to lead the pediatric inflammatory bowel disease program at New York City-based Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.

Dr. Dolinger is also an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics, division of pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, according to a March 4 news release.

He specializes in diagnostic and treatment approaches to inflammatory bowel disease in pediatric patients, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

He is the first U.S. gastroenterologist certified in bedside intestinal ultrasound, a noninvasive, real-time approach to assessing disease activity. He also co-founded the Intestinal Ultrasound Group of the United States and Canada.

Dr. Dolinger will treat patients at Fink Children's Ambulatory Care Center and NYU Langone's Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center.





