The Leapfrog Group has named the top 31 ASCs for 2024, recognizing facilities for safety and recovery standards, fair billing practices, volume and other achievements.
Florida topped the list as the state with the most top-performing ASCs in 2024, holding nearly half of the facilities recognized, according to a Dec. 17 news release.
The top 31 ASCs of 2024, per Leapfrog:
California
Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)
Connecticut
Hartford Healthcare Cheshire Surgery Center
Hartford Healthcare Southwest Connecticut Surgery Center
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)
Florida
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Flagler (West Palm Beach)
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway North (Miami)
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway South (Miami)
Baptist Health Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Bethesda West (Boynton Beach)
Baptist Health Surgery Center Coral Gables
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Northpoint (West Palm Beach)
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Bethesda
Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Green Spring Station Pavilion III (Lutherville)
Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Knoll North (Columbia)
Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Lutherville
Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-White Marsh (Nottingham)
New York
Specialists One Day Surgery Center (Syracuse)
North Carolina
Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (FKA Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Ballantyne LLC) (Charlotte)
Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)
Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery (AKA Presbyterian Surgery Center Huntersville)
Novant Health Kernersville Outpatient
Pennsylvania
St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)
Rhode Island
The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (Warwick)
Tennessee
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center