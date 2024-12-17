The Leapfrog Group has named the top 31 ASCs for 2024, recognizing facilities for safety and recovery standards, fair billing practices, volume and other achievements.

Florida topped the list as the state with the most top-performing ASCs in 2024, holding nearly half of the facilities recognized, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Read more about the methodology here.

The top 31 ASCs of 2024, per Leapfrog:

California

Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)

Connecticut

Hartford Healthcare Cheshire Surgery Center

Hartford Healthcare Southwest Connecticut Surgery Center

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)

Florida

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Flagler (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway North (Miami)

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Galloway South (Miami)

Baptist Health Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Bethesda West (Boynton Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center Coral Gables

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Northpoint (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Bethesda

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Green Spring Station Pavilion III (Lutherville)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Knoll North (Columbia)

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-Lutherville

Johns Hopkins Surgery Centers-White Marsh (Nottingham)

New York

Specialists One Day Surgery Center (Syracuse)

North Carolina

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (FKA Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Ballantyne LLC) (Charlotte)

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery (AKA Presbyterian Surgery Center Huntersville)

Novant Health Kernersville Outpatient

Pennsylvania

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center-Buxmont (Sellersville)

Rhode Island

The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (Warwick)

Tennessee

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center