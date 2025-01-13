5 GI companies to know in 2025

Here are five major GI companies to keep an eye on in 2025:

1. Allied Digestive Health: Private equity-backed, West Long Branch, N.J.-based Allied Digestive is a gastroenterology group with more than 200 providers. The company was formed in 2015 by merging five gastroenterology groups in New Jersey. The company is led by CEO Matthew Devine and backed by private equity firm Assured Healthcare Partners. Recently, the company partnered with Suki, a provider of voice AI-powered healthcare solutions. Allied Digestive was among the first practices to use Suki's ambient note-generation capabilities.

2. Gastro Health: Headquartered in Miami, Gastro Health features more than 403 affiliated physicians and 152 locations. The company was sold to a private equity firm in 2021 and has since expanded its reach in Ohio, Florida and Virginia. The company is led by CEO Joseph Garcia and backed by private equity firm Omers. It recently tapped a new chief medical officer, as well as opening several new facilities in 2024.

3. GI Alliance: GI Alliance has more than 800 locations and 527 physicians. The company is led by CEO and founder James Webber, MD, and backed by private equity firm Apollo Hybrid. It struck several new major partnerships in 2024.

4. Medtronic: Medical device company Medtronic has made huge steps into the gastroenterology field with its AI-focused technology, including its AI endoscopy module, GI Genius. It partnered with American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low-income and underserved communities nationwide.

5. United Digestive: Atlanta-based, private equity-backed United Digestive partners with physicians and gastroenterology practices. It has more than 81 locations and 129 physicians. The company is led by CEO Mark Gilreath and backed by private equity firm Kohlberg & Co.