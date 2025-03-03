5 physicians at the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology.

If you would like to nominate a physician, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Prabhleen Chahal, MD

Dr. Chahal is the first practitioner in Texas to be named a master endoscopist by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. She serves as the Steven Schenker Distinguished Professor in Medicine and chief of the division of gastroenterology and human nutrition at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Ali Khan, MD

Dr. Khan is a gastroenterologist at Baptist Health Gastroenterology Clinic in Little Rock, Ark. In December, the clinic introduced a new comprehensive evaluation designed to identify the root cause of gastroesophageal reflux disease in patients.

Bharati Kochar, MD

Dr. Kochar is a gastroenterologist and researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital's Mongan Institute Center for Aging and Serious Illness. He recently co-authored a study at Mass General Brigham in Boston to develop an Epic-based tool that identifies older patients at risk for emergency care, hospital readmission, or death based on frailty levels.

Miquell Miller, MD

Dr. Miller is a surgeon, director of the UC Davis Health Cancer Center’s rectal cancer tumor board, and assistant director of the office of inclusivity, diversity, equity and accessibility. He co-leads the colorectal surgery program, which was recently designated a Surgical Quality Partner by the American College of Surgeons and the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer.

Ankit Sarin, MD

Dr. Sarin is the chief of colorectal surgery at UC Davis Health. He also serves as vice chair of robotics and new technologies and is an associate professor in the surgery department. Alongside Dr. Miller, he co-leads the colorectal surgery program.