The gastroenterologist shortage grows more dire 

The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025, according to a 2024 white paper from Medicus.

Five more stats to know:

1. There are 18,756 active gastroenterologists in the U.S. — 17,147 adult gastroenterologists and 1,609 pediatric gastroenterologists.

2. More than 50% of gastroenterologists are 55 or older.

3. Gastroenterology is projected to see 3% annual job growth between 2023 and 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4. The aging population is driving increased demand for gastroenterology care, with 40% of patients seeking care from gastroenterologists being over 60.

5. Nearly half of practicing gastroenterologists are expected to retire within the next two decades.