Texas GI named state's 1st master endoscopist

Prabhleen Chahal, MD, has become the first practitioner in Texas to be named a master endoscopist by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Dr. Chahal is the Steven Schenker distinguished professor in medicine and chief of the division of gastroenterology and human nutrition in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, according to a Feb. 25 press release.

ASGE recognizes providers that have contributed to gastrointestinal endoscopy teaching and patient care, received national and international recognition for their expertise in gastrointestinal disease, received recognition for their application of diagnostic technology in patient care and education and received recognition in quality improvement, practice management and advocacy initiatives.

Dr. Chahal specializes in advanced endoscopy, interventional endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and pancreatobiliary endoscopy.

She is also the current chair of the ASGE membership committee, vice chair of the ASGE ERCP special interest group and inaugural chair of the ASGE women's special interest group.