The states that expanded colonoscopy coverage on Jan. 1

Beginning Jan. 1, patients in four states now have full insurance coverage for their colonoscopy procedures.

In Nebraska, a law went into effect requiring insurance companies to cover every part of colorectal cancer screenings. The new law requires insurance companies to cover the removal of polyps, any pathology examination of a polyp biopsy, required specialist consultation prior to the screening, bowel preparation medications prescribed for the screening and anesthesia services performed in connection with the preventive colonoscopy.

In Illinois, all insured residents now have free access to all colonoscopies deemed medically necessary. House Bill 2385 requires insurance coverage for all colonoscopies in patients that show signs or symptoms of colon cancer or have an existing colon condition.

In Kentucky, insurers are required to cover "any cancer screening or test" that is consistent with nationally-recognized clinical practice guidelines. The screenings must be covered without cost-sharing or utilization management requirements.

In Vermont, insurers are required to cover CRC screenings in accordance with national recommendations for average-risk individuals, without patient cost-sharing. Previously, Vermont only required screenings for those 50 years and older.