Where does GI grow next?

From advancements in diagnostic procedures to innovative business solutions, gastroenterology is a dynamic and evolving field with several key areas of future growth.

1. Leveraging AI for diagnostics and workflow: The demand for endoscopic procedures remains high, as the U.S. faces an aging population and patients seek out colonoscopies at a newly recommended 45 years of age.

Geogy Vennikandam, MD, COO of Chicago-based GI Partners of Illinois, recently told Becker's that his organization has integrated several AI platforms across multiple touchpoints.

Medtronic's GI Genius is a key technology contributing to the growth of his practice. GI Genius assists in colonoscopies and can reduce the chances of missed polyps by up to 50%, with a 99.7% to 100% sensitivity rate. He also highlighted AnX Robotica, the first AI-assisted reading tool designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding and obtained capsule endoscopy images.

GI Partners of Illinois also recently partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Sylvan Health, a nutritional services provider. The partnership aims to integrate Sylvan Health's AI-backed nutritional services into GI Partners of Illinois' treatment plans. Patients will have access to a range of nutritional services, including dietary assessments, personalized meal planning and ongoing nutritional counseling.

2. Alternative screening modalities for colorectal cancer: There have been a number of developments in non-invasive screening methods for CRC, including Cologuard, fecal immunological testing and the Shield blood test.

"The increased use of screening tools like Shield and Cologuard, especially in underserved areas, will likely lead to a greater demand for colonoscopies," Sumana Moole, MD, a gastroenterologist at Merus Gastroenterology & Gut Health in Suwanee, Ga., told Becker's. "This demand is further fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and colorectal cancer diagnoses in younger populations. ASCs can provide a more cost-effective option for colonoscopies, benefiting patients and the healthcare system. Expanding ASCs in underserved areas with limited hospital access represents another major growth opportunity," she said.

3. Physician autonomy and retention: As physician autonomy remains a critical issue in the battle against physician burnout, Miami-based Gastro Health is ensuring that clinical decision-making remains in the hands of its medical professionals despite the organization's partnership with private equity.

Physician engagement is a critical focus for Gastro Health's newly appointed chief medical officer, Eugenio Hernandez, MD. He builds out a leadership structure that empowers medical professionals at all levels. While Gastro Health currently has regional clinical leaders, the organization is working to develop a "deeper bench" of engaged physician leaders.

"For us, physician autonomy in clinical decisions is paramount," he told Becker's. "Although we have a private equity partner, our clinical decisions are made by physicians. We never make decisions based solely on financial considerations — patient care always comes first."

This commitment to autonomy extends beyond clinical decisions. Gastro Health fosters mentorship and professional development for younger physicians, cultivating leadership across multiple domains, including business development, artificial intelligence, recruiting, compliance and quality improvement.