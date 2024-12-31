8 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are eight gastroenterologists who have made headlines in the last month:

1. Ilwoong Chang, MD, a gastroenterologist of Schererville, Ind., died Dec. 15 at age 82. He served in multiple medical societies in the region and practiced as a gastroenterologist in Northwest Indiana for 40 years.

2. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health has added the city's first gastroenterologist, Michael Paolucci, MD. Dr. Paolucci has over 27 years of GI experience, specializing in diagnosing and treating GI issues, colon cancer screenings, colonoscopies, upper endoscopies and interventional/advanced endoscopies.

3. Eight leaders, including two gastroenterologists, joined Becker's to discuss how their supply chains have fared over the past year and how they are preparing for potentially higher costs in the new year amid the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

4. New York University's Langone Health in New York City has expanded its gastroenterology leadership team with the addition of two new hires — Jordan Axelrad, MD, a gastroenterologist and Andre da Luz Moreira, MD, a colorectal surgeon. Both have been appointed co-directors for the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at NYU Langone.

5. Dumbarton, Va.-based Commonwealth Gastroenterology will shutter Feb. 28. The practice is owned and operated by gastroenterologist Scott Woogen, MD, who has been serving the area for more than 30 years and will be retiring.

6. Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, an affiliate of St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has hired Michele Tanz, DNP, to its specialist team.

7. Westwood, N.J.-based Pascack Valley Medical Group has added Scott Lippe, MD, to its Pascack Valley Medical Center team. Dr. Lippe is a gastroenterologist and internist who specializes in treating diseases related to the digestive tract, liver and nutrition.