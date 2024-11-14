Michigan gastroenterology ASC to shutter

The Battle Creek (Mich.) Endoscopy and Surgery Center will close Dec. 31, laying off 17, WWMT reported Nov. 13.

The decision comes after the retirement of three physicians and the clinic's inability to fill those positions, Bridget Dove, the center's administrator, told the publication.

"Half of my physicians work for Bronson and the other half work for Ascension," Ms. Dove said, according to WWMT. "So, that’s where we kind of ran into the problem that I have physicians from both that are retiring, and any of the physicians that we can find are either part of one or the other and can't be brought in here."

Ms. Dove cited a nationwide shortage of gastroenterologists as the larger issue.

"There aren't as many coming out into the practice any longer, and when they are, most of them right out of school are being brought into hospitals," Ms. Dove told the publication.

"Due to physician retirements, as of January 1, 2025, we will be transitioning gastroenterology services from Battle Creek to our Kalamazoo gastroenterology clinic location," Scott Newell, vice president of operations for Ascension Medical Group Southwest Michigan, told Becker's in a statement. We are committed to a seamless transition for our patients with no disruption in care or service.