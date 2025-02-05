10 numbers on plummeting GI pay 

Gastroenterology physicians are grappling with significant financial pressures as declining reimbursement rates fail to keep pace with the rising costs of medical practice

Here are 10 numbers illustrating the ongoing decline in GI physician pay:

1. Gastroenterology was one of 13 specialties that saw declining reimbursement rates despite higher volumes per beneficiary.

2. Unadjusted and adjusted average reimbursement for GI procedures dropped by 7% and 33%, respectively from 2007 to 2022, according to a study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

3. Reimbursements for colonoscopies and biopsies decreased 38% during that period.

4. In another study published in the Journal, researchers found reimbursements for an esophageal biopsy decreased 41% in hospitals and 32% in physician's offices from 2006 to 2023.

5. CMS finalized a 2.83% physician pay cut in its 2025 Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System released on Nov. 1. The physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2025 is $32.35, down from $33.29 in 2024.

6. A majority of gastroenterologists — 65% — said most physicians in the U.S. are underpaid.

7. A minority of gastroenterologists — 44% — said they are fairly compensated when considering work demands.

8. Only 44% of gastroenterologists reported feeling happy with their compensation rates.

9. Pediatric gastroenterologists are one of the lowest paid specialties, earning an average of $286,307 annually.

10. Over half (55%) of gastroenterologists would take a cut in their annual salaries to be able to maintain a better work-life balance.