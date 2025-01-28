3 GI lawsuits in 1 months

Here are three lawsuits Becker's has covered involving gastrointestinal physicians or procedures since Jan. 1:

1. Brian McGee, MD, a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, has filed a lawsuit against a former colleague and gastroenterologist, Alonzo Williams, MD, whose medical license was revoked after 30 years of misconduct allegations came to light. Dr. McGee filed the lawsuit on Jan. 14 in Little Rock, Ark., accusing Dr. Williams of improper practices, fraudulent billing, sexual misconduct, racial discrimination, and retaliation under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

The Arkansas State Medical Board revoked Dr. Williams’ license in August 2023, following accusations of sexual harassment and improper prescription practices.

2. Three Ohio judges have upheld a unanimous $7 million verdict issued in October 2023 against Germantown, Md.-based Alteon Health and Patrick Bovino, DO. The case stemmed from the May 2020 death of Brian Patrick, a 53-year-old businessman from Columbiana County, Ohio, who suffered cardiac arrest caused by an acute gastrointestinal hemorrhage.

According to the civil complaint, Mr. Patrick was taken to Mercy Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, two days before his death after experiencing nausea and vomiting blood. Despite his history of GI disease and lupus, the attending physicians allegedly ordered chest X-rays, bloodwork, and an IV but failed to consult a gastroenterologist. Mr. Patrick was discharged after an hour and a half with instructions to take Tylenol. Two days later, he began vomiting blood again and was taken to Salem Regional Hospital, where he died.

3. A Louisiana-based surgeon is under investigation following multiple allegations of sexual assault by female patients during colonoscopies. In December 2024, a viral social media post accused Bahman Sabbaghian, MD, who practices in Jefferson Davis and Acadia parishes, of inappropriately touching a patient during an exam.





