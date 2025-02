A single or multiple esophagogastroduodenoscopy biopsy is one of the fastest-growing ASC procedures, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

The report predicts a 7% growth between 2024 and 2025 – with $1.8 million in estimated payments in 2024 and $1.93 million in 2025.

Colonoscopy and biopsy and colonoscopy with lesion removal are also slated for a 4% increase from 2024 to 2025.