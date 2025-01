Albany (N.Y.) Gastroenterology Associates has filed a data breach notice with the attorney general of Vermont.

On Jan. 28, Albany Gastroenterology disclosed that an unauthorized party may have accessed patient names and Social Security numbers, according to a Jan. 29 release from JDSupra.

On Nov. 19, Albany Gastroenterology detected unusual activity in its systems and, upon investigation, determined the unauthorized party accessed the system Nov. 10.