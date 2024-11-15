Retired head of gastroenterology dies at 82

William Lipshutz, a Philadelphia gastroenterologist and former chief of gastroenterology at Pennsylvania Hospital, died Nov. 4 at 82, according to a Nov. 14 obituary published by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Dr. Lipshutz served as the section chief of gastroenterology at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia for more than 30 years. He co-founded Pennsylvania Hospital Gastrointestinal Associates in 1978 and worked as an attending physician at Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals until retiring in 2019.

He became a full clinical professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in 1985 and at Thomas Jefferson University from 1994 to 1997. Known as a mentor to young physicians, Dr. Lipshutz received more than a dozen awards for instruction and research from the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Lipshutz also served in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1974 and was an assistant professor of medicine at George Washington University in Washington in 1973. He earned a bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pa., in 1963 and a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1967.