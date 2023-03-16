Skyline Endoscopy Center remaining open amid neighboring Banner ASC closure

Loveland, Colo.-based Banner Surgery Center recently announced plans to close its doors March 31, prompting concerns from patients that the Skyline Endoscopy Center would also close, as both are located in the Skyline Medical Pavilion, according to a March 15 report from BizWest.

While they are housed in the same medical pavilion, Skyline Endoscopy Center is staffed by the Centers for Gastroenterology and will remain open amid the Banner ASC closure.

Banner physicians do not provide services at Skyline Endoscopy, according to the report.

"Nothing has changed for Skyline Endoscopy," Michelle Schmitt, CEO of Skyline Endoscopy Center, told BizWest. "Each day since the news broke, we’ve received dozens of calls from patients who think we are closing. These callers ask if they need to cancel their appointment with us, and wonder where they should go and what they need to do."