Proton pump inhibitor use increases risk of positive COVID-19 test, survey says

A survey of more than 53,000 U.S. patients revealed that once- or twice-daily proton pump inhibitor use may increase the odds of a positive COVID-19 test over patients who don't take PPIs, a preprint survey published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology claimed.

Researchers surveyed 53,310 participants to discover whether PPI use increased the odds of acquiring COVID-19.

What you should know:

1. Of all participants, 3,386 patients reported a positive COVID-19 test.

2. In a regression analysis, individuals using PPIs either once or twice a day had higher COVID-19 infection rates than those not taking PPIs.

3. Patients taking histamine-2 receptor antagonists did not face an elevated risk.

Brennan M. R. Spiegel, MD, of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai commented on the study, saying: "We found a strong, independent effect of using PPIs on risk of COVID-19, including a dose-response relationship with nearly a four-fold increased risk for twice daily dosing. But we found no relationship with the less powerful H2RAs, such as famotidine or cimetidine."

