One GI expands into Ohio with latest acquisition

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI added Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology.

Dayton Gastroenterology represents a merger of three legacy groups and is the second largest independent GI practice in the state, according to a Feb. 26 news release. It has 26 physicians, 10 advanced practice providers, four sites of care and three endoscopy centers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dayton Gastro and continue our strategic expansion throughout the region," said Michael Dragutsky, MD, chair of One GI. "Ohio is an exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to continuing our growth within the state."

One GI, a management services organization, was founded in April 2020 by Webster Equity Partners and comprises GI practices in Tennessee, Mississippi and Ohio.

More articles on surgery centers:

Dr. Michael Ast: 3 ways orthopedics, ASCs will change in the next 3 years

23 ASCs adding robotics in 2020

6 interesting ASC deals in the last year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.