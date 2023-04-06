4 facilities adding GI Genius modules in 2023

Since the beginning of the year, Becker's has reported on four health facilities that have added Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device GI Genius.

Four facilities adding GI Genius modules in 2023:

1. St. Luke's Carbon Campus in Weissport East, Pa., added a GI Genius module in April.

2. Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology added a GI Genius module in January.

3. West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive GI Genius modules in January.

4. Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., became the first in the state to use the technology after receiving three GI Genius modules in January.