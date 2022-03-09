New GIs outearn their more tenured peers in these 4 cities

New gastroenterologists earn higher salaries than some with more experience in four of the biggest U.S. cities.

Figures for each group are higher for 2022 than they were for 2021, per Medscape's physician salary explorer. But for groups in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Dallas, newer gastroenterologists saw the biggest increases.

Cities were included for regional representation, and for ease of comparison with the 2021 list.