New GIs outearn their more tenured peers in these 4 cities

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

New gastroenterologists earn higher salaries than some with more experience in four of the biggest U.S. cities.

Figures for each group are higher for 2022 than they were for 2021, per Medscape's physician salary explorer. But for groups in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Dallas, newer gastroenterologists saw the biggest increases.

Cities were included for regional representation, and for ease of comparison with the 2021 list.

 

1 to 7 years

8 to 14 years

15 to 21 years

Atlanta

Employed

$394,708

$398,118

$437,685

Self-employed

$465,972

$511,391

$524,793

Chicago

Employed

$394,708

$383,817

$429,255

Self-employed

$465,972

$457,852

$510,247

Los Angeles

Employed

$394,708

$341,868

$378,264

Self-employed

$465,972

$476,501

$471,905

New York City

Employed

$394,708

$343,123

$381,933

Self-employed

$465,972

$458,343

$504,580

Dallas

Employed

$394,708

$388,759

$406,548

Self-employed

$465,972

$476,501

$512,391

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast