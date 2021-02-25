Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities
Self-employed gastroenterologists routinely outearn their employed counterparts across the U.S.
Here are 30 stats on median annual GI salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:
Atlanta
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $337,132
8 to 14 years: $393,236
15 to 21 years: $425,338
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $449,150
8 to 14 years: $492,266
15 to 21 years: $506,894
Chicago
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $337,132
8 to 14 years: $384,356
15 to 21 years: $424,037
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $449,150
8 to 14 years: $457,389
15 to 21 years: $487,861
Los Angeles
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $337,132
8 to 14 years: $331,264
15 to 21 years: $370,178
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $449,150
8 to 14 years: $434,099
15 to 21 years: $446,329
New York City
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $320,987
8 to 14 years: $339,870
15 to 21 years: $373,403
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $449,150
8 to 14 years: $451,025
15 to 21 years: $465,542
Dallas
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $337,132
8 to 14 years: $363,278
15 to 21 years: $398,443
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $449,150
8 to 14 years: $457,162
15 to 21 years: $477,592
