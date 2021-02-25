Gastroenterologist salary in 5 major US cities

Self-employed gastroenterologists routinely outearn their employed counterparts across the U.S.

Here are 30 stats on median annual GI salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:

Atlanta

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $337,132

8 to 14 years: $393,236

15 to 21 years: $425,338

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $449,150

8 to 14 years: $492,266

15 to 21 years: $506,894

Chicago

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $337,132

8 to 14 years: $384,356

15 to 21 years: $424,037

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $449,150

8 to 14 years: $457,389

15 to 21 years: $487,861

Los Angeles

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $337,132

8 to 14 years: $331,264

15 to 21 years: $370,178

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $449,150

8 to 14 years: $434,099

15 to 21 years: $446,329

New York City

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $320,987

8 to 14 years: $339,870

15 to 21 years: $373,403

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $449,150

8 to 14 years: $451,025

15 to 21 years: $465,542

Dallas

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $337,132

8 to 14 years: $363,278

15 to 21 years: $398,443

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $449,150

8 to 14 years: $457,162

15 to 21 years: $477,592

