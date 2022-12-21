Meet the leaders of GI Alliance

GI Alliance is one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the industry, with more than 660 physicians and 400 locations across 14 states, according to its website.

Here are five leaders from GI Alliance to know:

James Weber, MD: Dr. Weber is the CEO and founder of GI Alliance. He also serves as president and board chair of the Digestive Health Physician Association, a nonprofit political advocacy organization supporting more than 2,300 gastroenterologists and their patients.

Kyle Burtnett: Mr. Burtnett is the president of GI Alliance. Before joining the company in 2020, he served as interim CEO and COO for Conifer Health Solutions.

Chase Finley: Mr. Finley is the COO of GI Alliance. He previously served as COO of Envision Healthcare's National Medical Group and has held several executive operational positions in a variety of healthcare sectors.

Cathy Borst: Ms. Borst is the CIO of GI Alliance. She has more than 30 years of healthcare IT experience and previously served as CIO for National Surgical Healthcare and MedCath before joining GI Alliance in 2019.

J. Casey Chapman, MD: Dr. Chapman is the chief medical officer of GI Alliance. He is a practicing gastroenterologist in Baton Rouge, La., with a focus on inflammatory bowel disease.