Meet the leaders of Gastro Health

Gastro Health is a medical group based in Miami and specializing in gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health with locations across seven states, according to its website.

Here are 4 leaders from Gastro Health to know:

Joseph Garcia: Mr. Garcia has been the CEO of Gastro Health since February 2018. He previously served as CEO of Florida-based Sage Dental and COO of 21st Century Oncology, also based in Florida.

Lawrence Freni: Mr. Freni is the CFO of Gastro Health and has served in the position since January 2017. Before joining Gastro Health, he was CFO of Kansas-based AxelaCare Health Solutions.

Alan Oliver: Mr. Oliver joined Gastro Health in May as COO. He previously spent 22 years with Florida-based Mednax, where he has served as COO, CFO and chief administrative officer.

James Leavitt, MD: Dr. Leavitt serves as director of clinical quality and outcomes and was one of the founding physicians of Gastro Health. Over his years with the organization, he has served as president and chief clinical officer.