Meet the leaders behind gastroenterology's best hospitals

Forbes has released its 2022-2023 list of the best gastroenterology hospitals in the country.

The top five hospitals include Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and NYU Langone Health.

Meet five power players behind these hospitals and their GI success:

1. Darrell S. Pardi, MD. Chair of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Dr. Pardi performs hands-on lab work and education at Mayo Clinic. He researches new technology in the field of gastroenterology and hepatology and works as a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

2. Leo Treyzon, MD. Board-certified Gastroenterologist at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): Dr. Treyzon has been with Cedar-Sinai's GI department since 2003, where he specializes in GI surgeries and nutrition. He has expertise in IBS and colitis, and performs several procedures at the clinic.

3. Lin Chang, MD. Vice Chief of the Division of Digestive Diseases at UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles): Dr. Chang is the vice chief of UCLA Health's Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases. She is also the director of the GI fellowship training program. Dr. Chang specializes in functional GI disorders and brain-gut interactions.

4. Tomislav Mihaljevic, MD. President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic: Dr. Mihaljevic is the CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. He is also a surgeon at the clinic, focusing on minimally invasive surgeries and procedures. He has been the clinic's president and CEO since 2017.

5. Mark Pochapin, MD. Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NYU Langone Health (New York City): Dr. Pochapin focuses his practice on GI cancer and state-of-the-art endoscopy procedures. He also researches gut bacteria and its role in the prevention and treatment of disease.