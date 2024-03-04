Intelligent Scopes launches GI platform

Intelligent Scopes, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions for gastroenterology practices, has launched a new platform named Helga AI-GEP.

The platform will offer computer-aided devices for the detection, classification and characterization of lesions and tissue irregularities in the colon and the upper GI tract, according to a March 4 press release.

The system was developed to identify polyps and adenomas and to provide additional information to aid endoscopists in classifying polyp and adenoma subtypes.

Intelligent Scopes' goal for the Helga AI-GEP platform is to aid endoscopists through every stage of the patient journey, including accurate diagnosis, optimal treatment decision and surgical treatment, the release said.