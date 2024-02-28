How artificial intelligence is changing gastroenterology

Artificial intelligence is showing promise in gastroenterology, and physicians are taking notice.

As the buzz about AI in the GI space grows, Benjamin Levy III, MD, a gastroenterologist at University of Chicago Medicine, told Becker's that more private practice and academic medical centers are likely going to be looking into implementing AI technology such as Medtronic's GI Genius.

"A lot of practices are adding [GI Genius] to their platforms because they've seen other practices talk about it and it's receiving a lot of great media attention," Dr. Levy said.

Several hospitals and health systems, including Salt Lake City-based Intermountain, have also onboarded the technology.

GI Genius was the first, but it's not the only AI-driven polyp detection device on the market. Others include Iterative Health's Skout and Wision A.I.'s EndoScreener.

There is evidence that AI may improve the effectiveness of colonoscopies. A study in Gastroenterology found that using artificial intelligence during colonoscopies may help decrease adenoma miss rates.

AI has the potential to not only benefit patients, but trainees as well, Dr. Levy said.

"From an academic perspective, the artificial intelligence technology is amazing because it really has the potential to help our first-year fellows in training get even more experience because they are seeing polyps for the first time," Dr. Levy said. "Especially in that first year of training, it's able to help fine tune what is a polyp versus a fold that just looks a little bit abnormal."